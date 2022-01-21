Chicago Whitney Young tackles Chicago North Lawndale 71-38

Yes, Chicago Whitney Young looked superb in beating Chicago North Lawndale, but no autographs please after its 71-38 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 21.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Christ the King and Chicago North Lawndale took on Rockford Auburn on January 15 at Chicago North Lawndale College Prep. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
