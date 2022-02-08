Chicago Whitney Young survives taut tilt with Chicago Hyde Park 68-60

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Whitney Young wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Hyde Park 68-60 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 8.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Dyett and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Mather on February 3 at Chicago Mather High School. For a full recap, click here.
Chicago Whitney Young fought to a 33-27 intermission margin at Chicago Hyde Park's expense.
