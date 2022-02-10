Chicago Whitney Young survives competitive clash with Chicago Kenwood 56-52

Chicago Whitney Young upended Chicago Kenwood for a narrow 56-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on February 3, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Hubbard and Chicago Whitney Young took on St. Louis Vashon on February 5 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. Click here for a recap
Chicago Whitney Young darted in front of Chicago Kenwood 13-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Dolphins opened a thin 29-24 gap over the Broncos at halftime.
Chicago Whitney Young jumped over Chicago Kenwood 43-39 heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.