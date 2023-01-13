Chicago Whitney Young soars over Chicago Prosser 70-39

Chicago Whitney Young swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Prosser 70-39 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Prosser faced off against Des Plaines Maine West and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Perspectives Charter on January 9 at Chicago Perspectives Charter High School. For results, click here.
