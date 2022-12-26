Chicago Whitney Young scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Zion-Benton 73-37

Chicago Whitney Young controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 73-37 victory over Zion-Benton in Illinois boys basketball action on December 26.

Chicago Whitney Young opened with a 26-6 advantage over Zion-Benton through the first quarter.

The Dolphins registered a 44-16 advantage at intermission over the Zee-Bees.

Chicago Whitney Young roared to a 69-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Zee-Bees outpointed the Dolphins 9-4 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

