 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Whitney Young rides the rough off Chicago Kenwood 75-62

  • 0

Chicago Whitney Young grabbed a 75-62 victory at the expense of Chicago Kenwood in Illinois boys basketball action on March 7.

The first quarter gave Chicago Whitney Young a 23-13 lead over Chicago Kenwood.

The Dolphins' offense jumped to a 33-29 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Chicago Whitney Young's control showed as it carried a 47-44 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on March 1, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Riverside Brookfield and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Heights Bloom on March 1 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News