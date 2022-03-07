Chicago Whitney Young rides the rough off Chicago Kenwood 75-62

Chicago Whitney Young grabbed a 75-62 victory at the expense of Chicago Kenwood in Illinois boys basketball action on March 7.
The first quarter gave Chicago Whitney Young a 23-13 lead over Chicago Kenwood.
The Dolphins' offense jumped to a 33-29 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.
Chicago Whitney Young's control showed as it carried a 47-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on March 1, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Riverside Brookfield and Chicago Kenwood took on Chicago Heights Bloom on March 1 at Chicago Kenwood Academy. For more, click here.
