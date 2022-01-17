Chicago Whitney Young pockets narrow victory over Chicago Christ the King 61-59

Chicago Whitney Young upended Chicago Christ the King for a narrow 61-59 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Central (New Madrid County) and Chicago Christ the King took on Woodstock Marian Central Catholic on January 8 at Woodstock Marian Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
