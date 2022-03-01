Chicago Whitney Young outlasts Riverside Brookfield 64-54

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chicago Whitney Young put just enough pressure on Riverside Brookfield to earn a 64-54 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 1.
Recently on February 23 , Chicago Whitney Young squared up on Summit Argo in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Dolphins made the first move by forging a 19-14 margin over the Bulldogs after the first quarter.
Chicago Whitney Young's offense moved to a 32-26 lead over Riverside Brookfield at the intermission.
The Dolphins' control showed as they carried a 44-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
Chicago Whitney Young's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-12 points differential.
