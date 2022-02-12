Chicago Whitney Young knocks off Chicago Curie 55-50

Chicago Whitney Young posted a tight 55-50 win over Chicago Curie on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave the Dolphins a 21-11 lead over the Condors.

The Condors took a 32-30 lead over the Dolphins heading to the intermission locker room.

Chicago Whitney Young broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-39 lead over Chicago Curie.

Chicago Whitney Young chalked up this decision in spite of Chicago Curie's spirited final-quarter performance.

