Chicago Whitney Young knocks off Chicago Curie 55-50

Chicago Whitney Young posted a tight 55-50 win over Chicago Curie on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 7, Chicago Curie faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Hyde Park on February 8 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Dolphins a 21-11 lead over the Condors.
The Condors took a 32-30 lead over the Dolphins heading to the intermission locker room.
Chicago Whitney Young broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-39 lead over Chicago Curie.
Chicago Whitney Young chalked up this decision in spite of Chicago Curie's spirited final-quarter performance.
