Chicago Whitney Young hustles by Chicago Lincoln Park in victory 72-54

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Whitney Young trumped Chicago Lincoln Park 72-54 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
In recent action on January 4, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago King and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Kenwood on December 30 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
