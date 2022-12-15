Chicago Whitney Young gallops past Fayetteville 64-49

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Whitney Young surfed over Fayetteville 64-49 in Arkansas boys basketball action on December 15.

The first quarter gave Chicago Whitney Young a 14-9 lead over Fayetteville.

The Dolphins' offense moved in front for a 27-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Chicago Whitney Young roared to a 46-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.