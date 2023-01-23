Chicago Whitney Young dismantles Chicago Lincoln Park in convincing manner 81-56

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Whitney Young did exactly that with an 81-56 win against Chicago Lincoln Park in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 23.
