Chicago Whitney Young controls the action and Summit Argo in affair 104-51

Chicago Whitney Young dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 104-51 victory over Summit Argo during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Dolphins' offense breathed fire to a 54-29 lead over the Argonauts at the half.
In recent action on February 12, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Curie and Summit Argo took on Chicago Juarez on February 19 at Summit Argo High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.