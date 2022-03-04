Chicago Whitney Young collects victory over La Grange Lyons Township 67-54

Chicago Whitney Young handed La Grange Lyons Township a tough 67-54 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.
Recently on February 25 , Chicago Whitney Young squared up on Downers Grove North in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The first quarter gave Chicago Whitney Young a 13-8 lead over La Grange Lyons Township.
Chicago Whitney Young's shooting moved to a 32-20 lead over La Grange Lyons Township at the half.
Chicago Whitney Young's control showed as it carried a 50-42 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.