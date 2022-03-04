 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Whitney Young collects victory over La Grange Lyons Township 67-54

Chicago Whitney Young handed La Grange Lyons Township a tough 67-54 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 4.

Recently on February 25 , Chicago Whitney Young squared up on Downers Grove North in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave Chicago Whitney Young a 13-8 lead over La Grange Lyons Township.

Chicago Whitney Young's shooting moved to a 32-20 lead over La Grange Lyons Township at the half.

Chicago Whitney Young's control showed as it carried a 50-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

