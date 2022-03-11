Chicago Whitney Young clips Barrington in tight victory 51-47

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Whitney Young nabbed it to nudge past Barrington 51-47 in Illinois boys basketball on March 11.

Recently on March 4 , Chicago Whitney Young squared up on La Grange Lyons Township in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Broncos showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-12 advantage over the Dolphins as the first quarter ended.

The Broncos came from behind to grab the advantage 31-24 at halftime over the Dolphins.

Chicago Whitney Young broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-31 lead over Barrington.

The Dolphins' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 17-16 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

