Chicago Whitney Young cancels check from Chicago North Lawndale 52-33

Chicago Whitney Young had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago North Lawndale 52-33 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.
The last time Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago North Lawndale played in a 71-38 game on January 21, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago North Lawndale faced off against Chicago Orr and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Prosser on January 13 at Chicago Prosser Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.