Chicago Westinghouse tacks win on Chicago Schurz 72-39

Chicago Westinghouse rolled past Chicago Schurz for a comfortable 72-39 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 15.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Lincolnshire Stevenson and Chicago Schurz took on Chicago Lane Tech on December 10 at Chicago Schurz High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
