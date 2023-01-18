 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Westinghouse survives taut tilt with Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 72-66

Yes, Chicago Westinghouse looked relaxed while edging Chicago Perspectives Math & Science, but no autographs please after its 72-66 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 18.

In recent action on January 13, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Westinghouse took on Niles Northridge Prep on January 14 at Niles Northridge Prep High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

