Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago Westinghouse chalked up in tripping Chicago Farragut 65-58 on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Farragut squared off with January 26, 2022 at Chicago Farragut Academy last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Niles Northridge Prep and Chicago Farragut took on Oak Park OPRF on January 16 at Oak Park - River Forest. For more, click here.

