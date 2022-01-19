 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Westinghouse nips Chicago Lane Tech in scare 49-44

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Westinghouse's locker room after Wednesday's 49-44 win against Chicago Lane Tech during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Warriors' shooting darted to a 27-26 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Chicago Westinghouse got the better of the final-quarter scoring 22-18 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on January 14, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Westinghouse took on Niles Northridge Prep on January 15 at Niles Northridge Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

