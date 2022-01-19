Chicago Westinghouse nips Chicago Lane Tech in scare 49-44

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Westinghouse's locker room after Wednesday's 49-44 win against Chicago Lane Tech during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Warriors' shooting darted to a 27-26 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Chicago Westinghouse got the better of the final-quarter scoring 22-18 to finish the game in style.

