Chicago Westinghouse grinds out close victory over Niles Northridge Prep 57-54

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Westinghouse wore a victory shine after clipping Niles Northridge Prep 57-54 on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Westinghouse and Niles Northridge Prep faced off on January 15, 2022 at Niles Northridge Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Niles Northridge Prep faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Curie on January 9 at Chicago Curie High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.