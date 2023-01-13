Chicago Westinghouse ekes out victory against Chicago Lane Tech 57-55

Chicago Westinghouse swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Lane Tech 57-55 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 13.
Last season, Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Lane Tech faced off on January 19, 2022 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 9, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Curie and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Schurz on January 3 at Chicago Schurz High School. Click here for a recap.
