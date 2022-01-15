Chicago Westinghouse earns solid win over Niles Northridge Prep 52-38

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Westinghouse spurred past Niles Northridge Prep 52-38 on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Recently on January 7 , Niles Northridge Prep squared up on Chicago Francis W Parker in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Chicago Westinghouse broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-30 lead over Niles Northridge Prep.

