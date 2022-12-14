Chicago Westinghouse designs winning blueprint against Chicago Orr 61-46

No quarter was granted as Chicago Westinghouse blunted Chicago Orr's plans 61-46 on December 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Orr faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Westinghouse took on Frankfort Lincoln-Way East on December 10 at Chicago Westinghouse. For more, click here.
