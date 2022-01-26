Chicago Westinghouse delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Farragut 51-48

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chicago Westinghouse to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chicago Farragut 51-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 26.
The Admirals authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Warriors 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors fought to a 26-22 intermission margin at the Admirals' expense.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Warriors and the Admirals locked in a 38-38 stalemate.
