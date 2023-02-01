Chicago Westinghouse collects victory over Chicago Jones 61-45

Chicago Westinghouse notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Jones 61-45 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 27, Chicago Jones faced off against Chicago U-High. Chicago Westinghouse took on Schaumburg on January 21 at Schaumburg High School.

