Chicago Westinghouse claims gritty victory against Chicago Taft 53-52

Chicago Westinghouse topped Chicago Taft 53-52 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 3.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Taft faced off against Chicago Prosser and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Farragut on January 26 at Chicago Farragut Academy. For more, click here.
