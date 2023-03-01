Chicago St. Ignatius knocked off Chicago Westinghouse 77-58 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 1.

In recent action on Feb. 24, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Little Village on Feb. 24 at Chicago Little Village Lawndale High School Campus. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.