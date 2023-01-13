Chicago Wells staggers Chicago Crane with resounding performance 64-41

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Wells did exactly that with a 64-41 win against Chicago Crane on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Wells and Chicago Crane squared off with January 19, 2022 at Chicago Crane Medical Prep High School last season.
In recent action on January 9, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Vocational and Chicago Crane took on Chicago Bulls College Prep on January 5 at Chicago Bulls College Prep.
