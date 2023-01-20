Chicago Wells rides the rough off Chicago Payton 45-30

Chicago Wells trucked Chicago Payton on the road to a 45-30 victory on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Payton and Chicago Wells faced off on January 26, 2022 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Chicago Payton faced off against Grayslake Central and Chicago Wells took on Chicago Crane on January 13 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.