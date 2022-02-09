Chicago Wells pockets narrow victory over Chicago Senn 50-42

Chicago Wells broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Chicago Senn 50-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 9.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Wells faced off against Oak Park and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science on January 28 at Chicago Senn High School. For more, click here.
