Chicago Wells overpowers Chicago Holy Trinity in thorough beating 90-31

Chicago Wells' all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Holy Trinity during a 90-31 blowout in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
In recent action on February 14, Chicago Holy Trinity faced off against Chicago Christ the King and Chicago Wells took on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science on February 11 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.