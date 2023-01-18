Chicago Wells overcomes Chicago Al Raby in seat-squirming affair 74-65

Chicago Wells fans held their breath in an uneasy 74-65 victory over Chicago Al Raby at Chicago Wells Academy High on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Al Raby took on Chicago Austin on January 13 at Chicago Al Raby High School. For results, click here.
