The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Chicago Wells didn't mind, dispatching Chicago Francis W Parker 64-62 at Chicago Wells Academy High on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Chicago Wells faced off against Chicago Intrinsic . For results, click here. Chicago Francis W Parker took on Chicago U-High on Feb. 13 at Chicago U-High. For a full recap, click here.

