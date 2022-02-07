Chicago Wells gallops past Chicago Collins 61-50

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Wells dunked Chicago Collins 61-50 on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Collins faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Wells took on Oak Park on January 28 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
