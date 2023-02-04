Chicago Wells handled Chicago Richards 80-58 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 4.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Richards faced off against Chicago Air Force . For a full recap, click here. Chicago Wells took on Chicago Foreman on January 31 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. Click here for a recap.

