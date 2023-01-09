Chicago Wells chalks up convincing victory over Chicago Vocational 59-35

Chicago Wells showed no mercy to Chicago Vocational, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 59-35 victory on January 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 5, Chicago Vocational faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Wells took on Medina on December 28 at Chicago Wells Academy High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.