Chicago Wells casts spell on Chicago Crane 56-49

Chicago Wells broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Chicago Crane 56-49 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 19.
In recent action on January 11, Chicago Crane faced off against Chicago Perspectives Math & Science and Chicago Wells took on Chicago Legal Prep Charter on January 12 at Chicago Legal Prep Charter Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.