Chicago Von Steuben pockets slim win over Chicago Dunbar 50-45

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Chicago Von Steuben had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Dunbar 50-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
In recent action on December 20, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Taft on December 16 at Chicago Taft High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.