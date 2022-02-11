Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science topples Chicago Wells 47-44

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Chicago Wells 47-44 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Wells faced off against Oak Park and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Kankakee on February 5 at Kankakee High School. Click here for a recap
