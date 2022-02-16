Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science survives overtime to fend off Chicago Northside College 78-74

Bonus basketball saw Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science use the extra time to top Chicago Northside College 78-74 in Illinois boys basketball on February 16.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 78-74 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on February 9, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Rolling Meadows on February 12 at Rolling Meadows High School. For more, click here.
