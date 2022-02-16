 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science survives overtime to fend off Chicago Northside College 78-74

  • 0

Bonus basketball saw Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science use the extra time to top Chicago Northside College 78-74 in Illinois boys basketball on February 16.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 78-74 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on February 9, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Rolling Meadows on February 12 at Rolling Meadows High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Normal severs Moline's hopes 60-47

Normal grabbed a 60-47 victory at the expense of Moline at Normal Community High on February 12 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Changing Justin Fields path in year 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News