Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science rains all over Chicago Mather 64-41

Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Mather's defense for a 64-41 win on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off against Chicago Lake View and Chicago Mather took on Chicago Prosser on January 21 at Chicago Mather High School. For a full recap, click here.
