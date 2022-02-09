Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science cancels check from Chicago Jones College Prep 70-52

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science dunked Chicago Jones College Prep 70-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 5, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off against Kankakee and Chicago Jones College Prep took on Chicago UCCS Woodlawn on January 28 at Chicago UCCS Woodlawn. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.