 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Von Steuben manhandles Chicago Legal Prep 88-59

  • 0

Chicago Legal Prep got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Von Steuben, which slammed the door 88-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Legal Prep faced off against Chicago Austin and Chicago Von Steuben took on Kankakee on January 21 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News