Chicago Legal Prep got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Von Steuben, which slammed the door 88-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Legal Prep faced off against Chicago Austin and Chicago Von Steuben took on Kankakee on January 21 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.