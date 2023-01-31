Chicago Von Steuben knocks off Chicago Austin 69-64

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Von Steuben's locker room after a trying 69-64 test with Chicago Austin in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.

In recent action on January 20, Chicago Austin faced off against Chicago Legal Prep . Click here for a recap. Chicago Von Steuben took on Kankakee on January 21 at Chicago Friedrich Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center. For more, click here.

