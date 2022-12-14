 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Von Steuben ekes out victory against Chicago Senn 57-49

  • 0

Chicago Von Steuben derailed Chicago Senn's hopes after a 57-49 verdict in Illinois boys basketball action on December 14.

Last season, Chicago Senn and Chicago Von Steuben faced off on January 28, 2022 at Chicago Senn High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Senn took on Chicago Schurz on December 9 at Chicago Senn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coal City slips past Manteno 50-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Coal City had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Manteno 50-47 in I…

Watch Now: Related Video

How the world reacted to Messi’s Croatia masterclass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News