Chicago Von Steuben dances past Chicago Mather 68-52

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Von Steuben surfed over Chicago Mather 68-52 in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
The last time Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago Mather played in a 64-41 game on January 26, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Mather faced off against Chicago Sullivan and Chicago Von Steuben took on Chicago Providence St Mel on January 15 at Chicago Providence St Mel School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.