Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood smashes through Chicago Hubbard 70-50

Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Hubbard 70-50 Tuesday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.

In recent action on December 8, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago King and Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood took on Chicago King on December 1 at Chicago King High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

