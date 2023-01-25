Chicago UIC College Prep overpowers Chicago Noble Street College Prep in thorough fashion 59-31

Chicago UIC College Prep showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Noble Street College Prep 59-31 at Chicago Noble Street College Prep on January 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Noble Street College Prep faced off against Chicago Rauner and Chicago UIC College Prep took on Chicago Hansberry Prep on January 18 at Chicago UIC College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
