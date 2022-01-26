Chicago UCCS Woodlawn pockets narrow victory over Chicago Julian 39-38

Chicago UCCS Woodlawn didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Chicago Julian 39-38 on January 26 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago UCCS Woodlawn faced off against Chicago Holy Trinity and Chicago Julian took on Chicago Hirsch on January 20 at Chicago Hirsch High School. For more, click here.
